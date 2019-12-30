The Aboadze Enclave Lions Club will from January 2020 commence the introduction of 3D zebra crossings on various roads within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Shama District with the aim of helping to reduce pedestrian knockdowns.

The President of the Aboadze Enclave Lions Club, Lion Martin Lawer Akondor, who told Citi News the 3D zebra crossing is its charter project said it follows an observation that over 30 percent fatal road accidents were as a result of pedestrian knockdowns.

Lion Akondor added that it is already collaborating with the Road Safety and the Urban Roads to finish it within the shortest possible time.