Accra Metro LIONS Club on the 21st of December visited the ‘Weep Not Child Orphanage at Ahwerease Damang, near Nsawam in the Akwampim South District of Ghana.

The day was spent organising a Christmas party for 55 children in the home.

This involved lunch, reading, and play sessions with the children. A donation of reading books and stationery, food, toiletries, clothing, shoes and many Christmas goodies was also made to the home.

The President of the Club, Lion Sandra Kesse-Amankwa in the presentation of the items to Madam Comfort Nana Ama Owusu, the proprietress mentioned that Lionism is about giving and putting smiles on the faces of people around us.

Through the kindness of individuals and institutions, the club solicited for support from, the Christmas party was made possible.

Ms. Owusu accepted the items on behalf of the home and thanked Accra Metro Lions Club for making Christmas special for the children. She pleaded for continuous support especially in the area of education.

Accra Metro Lions club belongs to LIONS Club International (LCI) and falls under Ghana LIONS Club, District 418. LCI was established by Melvin Jones in 1917 with the aim of providing humanitarian services to the underprivileged worldwide.

LIONS is an acronym which stands for Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations’ Safety.

As of 2018, Lions Clubs International had over 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in over 207 countries and geographical sphere. The Lions Club has a focus on sight, hearing and speech conservation; diabetes awareness; youth outreach; environmental issues; relief from hunger and child cancer.