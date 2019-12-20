Afro Nation, the much-anticipated urban music beach concert, is in limbo as the venue owners, Labone Maabii Association (LABOMA) have sought an injunction to prevent the concert from being held at Laboma Beach.

Information reaching citinewsroom.com indicates that organisers of Afro Nation have allegedly not officially notified the owners of their interest to hold the event on the said piece of land.

The owners are unhappy with the development and have cautioned their staff against opening their doors to the organizers.

In tandem with this, a writ, sighted by citinewsroom.com has been served to prevent the organisers from “dealing with or having anything to do with the land in dispute until the dispute is finally determined.”

The show scheduled for 27th to 30th December, 2019 at the Laboma Beach in Accra has billed artistes such a Stonebwoy, Burnaboy, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay and other acts from the African continent.

Afro Nation was founded by Adesegun Adeosun aka SMADE of Smade Entertainment and his partner Obi Asika.

It started in May 2018 in Portugal to sell African culture to Europe.

Ghana’s edition of the concert, is the first time it is being held in Africa.

See writ of summons below: