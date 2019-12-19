The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with Ecobank and Jandel Limited has launched the 2019 Christmas tree and street lighting ceremony in Accra.

The ‘Light Up Accra’ initiative, which is the first of its kind, forms part of the Accra Beautification Project introduced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other partners, notably; the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Jandel Limited (a Décor, Luxury and Lifestyle Experience Company) and Mullen Lowe (a full Service Globally Renowned Advertising Agency), EcoBank and Stanchart.

It is also aimed at lighting up some principal streets of the capital to set the tone for Christmas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director, Finance of ECOBANK stated that this project has come up to bring a change in the festive season as well as aid keep the city beautiful.

“This year, we have seen the need to step up the celebration with the addition of this lighting and décor project which will help keep our streets safe, tidy and beautiful, in line with Ecobank’s drive to provide care for the environment across Africa and the African people,” he said.

“It is in this spirit that we see this move by the AMA to beautify Accra as a very laudable and commendable one which is worthy of support by all well-meaning organisations. We have taken it upon ourselves to ensure the beautification of the streets around our immediate environs, covering; greening of the Liberation Roundabout and the Median from the roundabout to the National Theatre traffic lights,” he added.

On his part, Mayor for Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, stated that the project which is part of a five-year arrangement with private partners is also part of efforts to beautify the city as the Year of Return rounds up.

He also called on other stakeholders and the public to help maintain the initiative.

“This project is part of a five-year arrangement we have with our private partners, so that means we are going to have it at least for the next five years. When His Excellency the President made the famous Jamestown declaration that he wants Accra to be the cleanest city, we knew that it is a daunting task but we believe it is achievable. It is time for all of us to help make this a success,” he said.

“Today we have started small. But as the years go by, we will be able to cover the whole of Accra,” he added

Major streets to be decorated include the Ako Adjei Interchange through to the Central Business District and the Independence Avenue.