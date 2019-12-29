Ghanaian-based all female motorcycle group, Biker Girls Gh, as part of its Christmas projects, spent all day Saturday with kids at Kinder Paradise.

Some kids at Kinder Paradise posing with Biker Girls Gh

Kinder Paradise which is located in Prampram is home to trafficked kids, street kids and orphans. The kids who were thrilled by the presence of the female bikers had lots of fun, with a lot to eat and drink.

Besides the fun and games, some members of Biker Girls Gh took turn in a mentorship session to inspire the kids.