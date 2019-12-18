Four teachers have been posted to the Miawani D/A Primary in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region following Citi News’ report on the absence of teachers on the island community.

Though the school has good classrooms, the over one hundred pupils had no teacher and were taught by a volunteer.

Following Citi News’ report, four teachers have been posted to the school and there are plans to send more there.

John Kwadwo Amissah, the Pru East Director of the Ghana Education Service(GES) in an interview said there are plans to send additional teachers.

“So far we have about four teachers there and we are even likely to have more in the future. They have already been there, they have had engagement with the community, the community is also making efforts to get them accommodation and even their feeding so we have made a big headway which is going to help academic work. “

Mr. Amissah disclosed that although there are many other communities such as Miawani, solutions are being sought to get teachers for such communities.

” Fortunately headquarters has heard our request and a number of teachers have been posted to all these schools and so it is really going to help academic work. The only challenge we have now is that most of these communities do not even have accommodation for renting because most of them are living in hamlet there are small, small mudhouses. There are no markets where you can even purchase foodstuffs and so we have had engagements with the communities they are willing to support the teachers in ways that would help them make living a bit bearable. “

The Odikro of Miawani Community, Duniah Chipah expressed his gratitude to Citi FM for bringing the plight of the community to the public which has yielded positive results.