It was a day of fun and celebration as hundreds of golfers across the country gathered at the Achimota Golf Course, Accra Saturday to play in the 2019 CAL Bank Limited Open Golf Championship in honor of the outgoing Managing Director, Frank Adu Junior, who is exiting the bank after 30 years of service. The Ghanaian-owned bank organised the event as part of its annual strategy of empowering both professional and amateurs of the golf fraternity but the 2019 edition was extra special as it served as a celebration of their indefatigable outgoing CEO.

Some of the finest golfers from all the Golf Clubs in the country participated in the three day 18-hole competition which started on Thursday and ended on Saturday.

Mr Adu Junior, 57, a former captain of Achimota Golf Club (2014-2016), said he was overwhelmed by the show of support and love from his colleagues at Cal Bank and the golf fraternity.

“I have been surprised by the incredible show of love from my colleagues. The last 30 years have been a blessing to me but right now it’s time for me to rest, have fun and play some more golf,” Adu Jnr told Citi Sports.

Staff of CAL Bank made a donation of 1000 golf balls to their exiting CEO, a move the staffers believe will cater for Adu Jnr’s golfing for the next 10 years.

CAL Bank and its support to golf CAL Bank is aimed at empowering the society through sports by promoting known and lesser known sports as a means of fostering social integration. Over the years, the bank has supported the development of golf especially with its strategy of empowering the youth through its golf academy. Mr Adu Junior has particularly spearheaded an outstanding role in the development of in Ghana. Under his leadership Cal Bank helped transform the Achimota Golf Club in one of the best standard golf courses in Africa.

The winners

After a wonderful day of competition, Daniel Asumani emerged the overall winner of the Men’s Group A with a new handicap score of 8 and an overall net score of 68.

Aaliyah Iddriss picked the first prize in the Women’s Group A with a handicap of 20 and a net score of 69.

About CAL Bank