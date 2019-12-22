It was a day of fun and celebration as hundreds of golfers across the country gathered at the Achimota Golf Course, Accra Saturday to play in the 2019 CAL Bank Limited Open Golf Championship in honor of the outgoing Managing Director, Frank Adu Junior, who is exiting the bank after 30 years of service.
The Ghanaian-owned bank organised the event as part of its annual strategy of empowering both professional and amateurs of the golf fraternity but the 2019 edition was extra special as it served as a celebration of their indefatigable outgoing CEO.
CAL Bank and its support to golf
CAL Bank is aimed at empowering the society through sports by promoting known and lesser known sports as a means of fostering social integration.
Over the years, the bank has supported the development of golf especially with its strategy of empowering the youth through its golf academy.
Mr Adu Junior has particularly spearheaded an outstanding role in the development of in Ghana. Under his leadership Cal Bank helped transform the Achimota Golf Club in one of the best standard golf courses in Africa.
Currently, CAL Bank is the most innovative indigenous Ghanaian Bank in Ghana.
Its slogan ‘Forward Together’ continuously drives the bank to play an important role in the Ghanaian financial sector by providing total banking services to personal, commercial and corporate clients in Ghana and beyond.