The Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) interrogation of the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Tuesday.

He was invited to the CID over his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

According to the lawyers of Sammy Gyamfi, personnel of the CID communicated the new date to the team after they arrived at the headquarters earlier on Monday.

One of the lawyers, Victor Adawudu, said the police took the decision after an earlier meeting.

Other legal practitioners who accompanied Sammy Gyamfi to the meeting were Francis-Xavier Sosu, George Loh and Inusah Fuseini.

“They went for a meeting and after the meeting, they told us that it will not be possible to have a meeting today,” Inusah Fuseini said and also reiterated the rescheduled interrogation to the media.

“The information is just to tell you that the meeting is not coming on today. It is coming on tomorrow. All other matters will be deferred to tomorrow,” he added.

Scores of NDC supporters gathered at the CID headquarters to show support to the party’s Communications Officer.

The Cybercrime Unit of the Police Service extended an invitation to him following a complaint to it by the Jubilee House.

Citi News sources said Mr. Gyamfi has been accused of forgery and publication of false information.

Documents sighted by Citi News indicated that police have made a request to the court for permission to examine Mr. Gyamfi’s cell phones, among other electronic devices.

The Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the CID officially invited Sammy Gyamfi through a phone call and text message following the complaint.

He was scheduled to meet the CID earlier but rescheduled to December 23, 2019, to enable him to write an upcoming exam.