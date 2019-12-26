Staff and listeners of Citi FM and Citi TV have donated an amount of GHC 150,000 to the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This forms part of activities marking Citi TV and Citi FM’s Help a Christmas Child Project.

The Help a Christmas Child Project is a part of Citi FM’s and Citi TV’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

The amount was presented by the Programmes Manager and the Head of News of Citi TV and Citi FM, Jessica Opare Saforo and Vivian Kai Lokko on behalf of the station.

Ghc100,000 of the amount was donated to clear the debt of the patients while GHC 50,000 was given to the Unit.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the Burns Unit, Director for the Reconstructive Unit, Doctor Opoku Ware Ampomah thanked the management, staff, and listeners, stating that as a result of Citi FM’s intervention people are now willing to assist patients at the centre.

Over the years, Citi FM has supported the less privileged in society with cash donations, stationery, food items, toiletries, and other domestic items collected from the station’s listeners and clients who make generous contributions towards the project.

Aside from bringing warmth to the patients at the unit, the station also hopes to renovate two wards and a washroom at the Centre.