Citi FM has promised to renovate two wards at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital this year [2019] as part of activities marking the station’s Help a Christmas Child initiative.

Among other things, the station is also organizing a party for the patients in the unit who will spend Christmas at the hospital.

It’s been all smiles and excitement as staff of the station interact and engage with patients who are mostly children and the parents.

Staff of Citi FM and Citi TV were also taken around on a tour to some of the wards at the unit including the deplorable wards the station intends to renovate.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, the current Director of the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre (RPS&BC) at the Korle-Bu briefed staff and volunteers on the current state of the centre and efforts being put in place to develop the unit.

He also brought to light on the tour, the number of patients who have been treated but are unable to go home due to a lack of funds.

The deplorable wards were earlier evacuated to make way for renovation work.

Below are some of the photos of wards