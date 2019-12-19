Patrons of Citi FM and Citi TV’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert will be treated to some great laughter at this year’s event.

Comedian OB Amponsah has been billed to entertain the audience with his rib-cracking jokes.

OB Amponsah recently earned a lot of spurs for himself after sending patrons of Lords of the Ribs comedy show in Nigeria into a frenzy.

This was followed up with another awesome perform that had President Akufo-Addo in stitches at the 2019 Club 100 Awards.

The optometrist has also performed at programmes such as Night of Laughs and Music, Easter Comedy Show and Voices in My Head, among others.

Performing at this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba event are Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye and Adina.

Other artistes like Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh will also make an appearance at the show.

#D2R2019 will be held at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra on December 24, 2019.

Being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 will also provide recreation to visitors who would be in the country for the Year of Return celebration.

TO BUY D2R TICKETS ACROSS NETWORKS

Dial *447*973#

Select Option 1 (Buy Ticket)

Select Ticket Type (Regular 150, VIP 250 or VIP Tables 300)

Enter the number of tickets to purchase

Enter a valid email address for your QR code to be sent to for entry to the show

Confirm email

Proceed from the summary page

For group reservations call 0205973973.