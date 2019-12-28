The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has published the dates for payment of salaries for civil servants for the year 2020.

Per the schedule, the earliest date for the payment of salaries is December 18 while the latest payment date is May 27.

CAGD in a statement announced that: Notice is hereby given that the year 2020 salaries and wages of civil servants, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all other Public Servants paid by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will be paid on the dates indicated below:

Month Pay Day

January 22nd

February 26th

March 26th

April 24th

May 27th

June 26th

July 24th

August 26th

September 25th

October 26th

November 25th

December 18th

The statement also noted that: “The various banks will start crediting the accounts of employees from the dates indicated above. Any change in the above dates will be communicated to the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Assemblies and respective banks.”

CLOGSAG demands compliance

Meanwhile, the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is demanding compliance by the office of the Controller and Accountant General in the payment.

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo maintained that though the association admits that there have not been any changes to the schedule, it, however, expects the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to be true to its words.