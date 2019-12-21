As families prepare to spend time with each other in their homes this Christmas season, one family is in danger of being kept apart because of hospital bills.

A father of twins is appealing for support to pay the medical bills of his twin baby girls who were born pre-term.

The father, Abbas Sheriff, said he and his wife need to settle the bill of the two babies amounting to GHS5,260.

The babies are currently on admission at the LEKMA hospital in the intensive care unit.

The babies were put in an incubator for two weeks in the intensive care unit.

“Currently we have spent every cedi in our possession,” Abbas Sheriff said.

His twin babies and their mother will not be discharged until he clears the debt.

“That is why I have started going round before the Tuesday or the Wednesday date,” Abbas Sheriff explained.

To offer support please contact 0549281060.