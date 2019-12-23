An Accra Circuit Court hearing the case involving Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1), the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, has adjourned the matter to January 21, 2020.

When the case was called on Monday, December 23, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Sylvester Asare, prosecuting, told the court that they have sent the docket to the Attorney-General’s department for study and advice.

“We pray for an adjournment to January 21 by which time, we might have received direction from the AG’s to enable us advise the court on the appropriate line of action,” he added.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, adjourned the trial awaiting the advice from the AG’s Department.

Meanwhile, Nana Appiah Mensah, who pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges levelled against him by the state is still on his former bail of GH¢1 billion with five sureties, and was to report to the police every Wednesday at 1000 hours.

He has been charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without license, sale of minerals without license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

The Prosecution had told the court that Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited were private limited liability Companies incorporated under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179).

Nana Appiah Mensah is the CEO, Rose Tetteh, a Director and Benedicta Appiah, the Secretary of Menzgold and Brew Marketing Company.

The prosecution said in October, 2018, the Police received petitions from about 16,000 complainants to the effect that Menzgold and Brew Marketing Company made a representation through Nana Appiah, Rita and Benedicta to the public to deposit money for a fixed period with interest under the pretext of purchasing gold from Brew marketing company.

He said the gold purchased from the Brew Marketing was to be traded by Menzgold to accrue monthly interest of 10 percent, adding that upon such representation, the complainants deposited various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion.

The prosecution said Police then commenced investigations into the activities of the accused persons, but said Nana Appiah, Rita and Benedicta absconded and their offices and residence were found locked so a bench warrant was issued for their arrest.

He said on July 11, Nana Appiah arrived at the Kotoka International Airport and was arrested by the Police, and subsequently remanded into Police custody to assist investigations.

Prosecution said, investigations so far disclosed that Menzgold and Brew Marketing were incorporated under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) as limited liability Companies in December, 2013 and December, 2016.

He said the principal activities of Nana Appiah included gold and diamond mining, dealers in gold and other precious minerals, subsequently, in August, 2016, he obtained license from the state through the Minerals Commission to purchase and export gold from any person holding a small-scale mining license (small-scale miners).

ASP Asare said that per the terms and condition of the license, Nana Appiah was required to appoint a gold buying agent to purchase gold on its behalf from small-scale miners.

He said the accused’s appointment of a gold buying agent, led to the formation of Brew Marketing in December, 2016, adding that investigations disclosed that Brew Marketing though incorporated to purchase and sell gold among others, and was not licensed by the Minerals Commission to trade in gold.

He said Menzgold through Brew Marketing after incorporation went publicly and invited the citizenry to deposit money with it for a fixed period with interest under the pretext of gold purchasing.