Adina, the only female musician on the bill of Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert was in her element during her performance at the show this year.

The ‘Sika’ hitmaker performed songs like ‘Fakye’, ‘Too Late’, ‘Makoma’, ‘Killing Me Softly’, among others.

The ecstatic audience could not help but dance to her bangers.

Some artistes billed to perform at the Christmas Eve concert were Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah was also on the bill to serve patrons of the event with some comedy.

This being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

#D2R2019 is proudly organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and The Year of Return.

It is sponsored by Coca Cola, taste the feeling, and has Edern Security as the official security partner.