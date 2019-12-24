The official Christmas party, Decemba to Rememba (#D2R2019) is currently underway at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra.

Artistes billed to perform at the Christmas Eve concert are Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah is also on the bill to serve patrons of the event with some comedy.

This being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

#D2R2019 is proudly organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and The Year of Return.

It is sponsored by Coca Cola, taste the feeling, and has Edern Security as the official security partner.