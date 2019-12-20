The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, Nana Ama Poku has been conferred with the prestigious Global Leadership Excellence Award in recognition of her dedication, service and contribution to the development of the public sector of Ghana.

The award ceremony took place as part of the 7th edition of the South America-Africa-Middle East-Asia Women Summit (SAMEAWS) hosted by the Centre for Economic and Leadership Development (CELD) on the 11th of December 2019 at the Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai, UAE.

Under the theme, ‘Developing Female Transformational Leaders: A New Paradigm for Growing Emerging Economies’, the summit brought together influential and prominent women as well as key stakeholders from various regions and was designed to discuss issues affecting the 21st-century woman.

The gathering was declared open by Dr. Ken Giami, President, CELD Board of Trustees and Chairman, African Leadership Magazine Group.

On an annual basis, the SAMEAWS Summit hosts women leaders in the Corporate world, Representatives of Heads of Government, Leaders of academia, and seasoned entrepreneurs to share their thoughts on leadership, women empowerment, gender equality, discrimination, strengthening women participation in politics among others.

Some prominent Women Leaders present at the 2019 SAMEAWS Summit were Sheikha Dr Hind Abdul Aziz Bin Hameed Al Qassmi (Chairperson, Arab Centre for Educational Investments), Freda Prempeh (Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana), H. E. Reem Ibrahim Al Hashimy, (UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation & DG Expo 2020 Dubai), Dr Hannatu Adamu Fika, (Chairperson, CELD Global Advisory Board) and H.E. Samata Bukai (Consul General of Ghana to Dubai).

Mrs Poku dedicated the award to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. President Akufo Addo for his commitment to Gender Equality and Equity in Ghana and his belief in the capabilities of many competent women in Ghana.

She also thanked the Board, Management and staff of the Ghana Exim Bank, for all the support and encouragement she continues to receive.