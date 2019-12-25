The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) have promised consumers reliable power supply this yuletide.

In a statement, the companies said it had put in place measures to ensure that all emergencies are addressed during the period.

“As companies responsible for the transmission and distribution of power in Ghana, we recognize our critical importance to the sustenance of the country’s socio-economic development.”

“We have therefore put in place a comprehensive business continuity plan and programme to ensure our Engineers are on call to attend to emergencies when they occur across the country,” the companies assured.

ECG last faced power challenges on November 26 because of technical challenges.

GRIDCO’s transmission line to the Ivory Coast suffered an unexpected mishap which affected supply of power.

In the Northern part of the country, NEDCo also reported a challenge resulting in a complete outage at the Tamale Bulk Supply Point (BSP) where the entire Tamale township and its environs are supplied with power.