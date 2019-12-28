The Food and Drugs Authority has directed the withdrawal of some 16 brands of tomato paste from the market.

The sixteen tomato paste products which were described by the FDA as unwholesome, are said to contain starch and colour ingredients which were not indicated on the labels.

According to the FDA, these ingredients are not permitted in tomato paste, thus, violating the Ghana standards for tomato paste.

In an interview with Citi News, James Lartey, Head of Communications and Public Education at the FDA said his outfit has not found any of the said products on the market after announcing the withdrawal.

He, however, assured the public that the FDA will frequently embark on such food safety exercises to ensure that only wholesome products are on the Ghanaian market.

“The withdrawal is taking place, people are going to the markets to check. We have realized that since we gave the directive, the product has not been on the market. We are still monitoring and this exercise hasn’t ended. It is something that we will continue,” he added.





Below is the full statement by the FDA announcing the recall: