CleMonic Limited, Ghacem’s current top distributor has commissioned an ultramodern office at Adankwame located on the Barekese road in Kumasi in a bid to boost sales of the quality cement product.

The ultramodern corporate office would serve as the company’s headoffice to handle the administrative activities for efficient sales of the Ghacem cement and other construction materials the company distributes.

The commissioning ceremony which was held last Wednesday, gathered traditional rulers and stakeholders in the cement industry.

Notable among them were the foremost cement manufacturer, Ghacem Limited represented by the Commercial Director, Nana Philip Archer, Mr. Benny Fiifi Ashun, the Marketing Manager, Mr. Edmond Edusei, Head of Distributor Sales and other Ghacem staff of Kumasi who were on hand to provide support.

Welcoming guests, Mr. Clement Effah, Chief Executive Officer of CleMonic Ltd, expressed delight the commissioning of an ultra-modern office as a dream that started as a small shop at Ohwem 10 years ago.

“The dream was to move from a retailer to a distributor and although there were ups and downs we have finally achieved this.”

This he said, was as a result of motivation and determination to set the pace and raise the image of the industry as a true ambassador of the quality Ghacem cement.

“As a company, we chose to trade with only Ghacem cement and brand our offices with Ghacem colours because we believe in the quality of the Ghacem cement as the true nation-builder,” he said and assured to remain loyal to the Ghacem brand.

Delivering his address in a double capacity as the Commercial Director and representative of the Managing Director of Ghacem, Nana Phillip Archer, who is also the Kyedomhene of Assin Juaben-Atandansu Traditional Council in the Central Region said Ghacem was proud to associate with CleMonic as a promising distributor who started from a humble beginning and its now the top distributor of the Ghacem cement in Ghana, West Africa and beyond.

“The first time I met Mr. Clement Effah I could foretell from his dedication, discipline, creativity and passionate character that he will succeed.”

Nana Archer was optimistic CleMonic has been successful due to his loyalty to the Ghacem brand.”Ghacem has been in existence for 52 years and coming from the HeidlebergCement Group which is the second-largest cement producer in the world there’s no doubt that if you associate with our brand and remain loyal to it you will not succeed”

Ghacem he assured will remain committed to providing support to all its distributors and customers across the country to ensure the continuous availability of the quality Ghacem cement product to promote Ghana’s construction industry.