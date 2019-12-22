President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians are already eager to see the New Patriotic Party (NPP) get a second term in office.

Addressing the NPP’s National Delegates’ Conference, President Akufo-Addo said governing party already had the backing of the people ahead of election 2020, per his travels around Ghana.

“What I have seen, which encourages me, is the strong support of the Ghanaian people for the work that we have done. All over the country, everywhere that I go, I am being met by large crowds of enthusiastic people. They are the one who began the cry: “four more for Nana.”

President Akufo-Addo added that the NPP presented the only option for Ghana’s development.

“The transformation that the people of Ghana looking for cannot take place without the NPP in office. Our party is the only party capable of engineering and masterminding the transformation of Ghana to a prosperous and forward-looking country and economy.”

Speaking moments before the President, former President John Kufuor also stressed that the NPP remained the best governance option for Ghana.

He called on supporters of the NPP to spread the good news of the Akufo-Addo administration like missionaries.