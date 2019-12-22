The battle for supremacy in Citi TV’s Best Brain quiz competition reached its peak last Saturday when the three semi-finalists faced off each other in a fierce contest at the project stage.

Happy Kids, Silicon Valley and Christ the King schools were each presented with a practical question to solve using the combination of the subjects being taught them in schools.

The riveting projects presented by all three schools engaged the judges who also serve as examiners for the competition.

The project question

The Ghanaian environment has largely been damaged by human activity and human-influenced climate occurrences.

Using their knowledge in Science, Technology, Mathematics, Social Studies, Art and Languages, the schools were to do the following:

1. Identify any environmental challenge, in the city of Accra.

2. Conduct the necessary environmental impact assessment, of the problem.

3. Design a plan to resolve the problem and to restore the environment.

4. Choose any appropriate means and media, through which to present your solution

Projects presented

For Happy Kids, they developed a simple device in a form of sensing refuse bin that beeps to alert waste management companies for collection when full.

Silicon Valley transformed most waste computer parts collected from dumpsites into artifacts like earrings, belts, picture frames, and flower pots.

On the other hand, Christ the King designed a huge waste collected made from empty bottles they picked up on the streets.

Score sheet

At the end of the presentation and per the judges’ scores, Happy Kids and Silicon Valley took the first and second positions respectively leaving Christ the King behind in third place.

The results stood as follows:

Happy Kids School – 86 %

Silicon Valley International School – 85 %

Christ the King International School – 74%

Best Brain

Best Brain is an educational show that brings Junior High Schools together in a classic quiz competition.

It began with 12 schools locking horns for the top spot and for bragging rights, as the school which grooms Ghana’s best brains.

Six schools won their preliminary contests and qualified to the quarter-finals stage.

From there, three schools that came tops sailed through to the semi-finals which is also the poject stage

