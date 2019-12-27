Jesus Kids Foundation, under the auspices of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Ghana, has held its annual Jesus Kids Rally at Senya Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region; under the theme, ‘Believe in Jesus Christ and be saved.’

The annual Christmas programme in its 6th edition, which is a brainchild of the Head Pastor of the Horeb Temple located at West Hills, Weija, Rev. Daniel Odoi Sowah, registered and fed 900 basic school children in the community, while adult volunteers took them through Bible lessons as well as recreational activities.

Speaking in an interview with citinewsroom.com, Rev. Sowah called on Ghanaians to pay attention to the development of children to ensure that they become good citizens when they grow up.

He said the country’s major problems stem from the lack of systems and programmes for the training of children, a situation he says can be remedied through the inculcation of honesty and integrity as critical elements of grooming children.

According Rev. Sowah, Jesus Kids Foundation for child evangelism is an important initiative since many Christian organizations tend to focus more on adults than young people.

He said, “in our culture, children are only seen and not heard, but the mission of our foundation is to give them the opportunity to be seen and heard because children are the future.”

“If young children are trained to know God and love other people as they love themselves, the future will be bright for Ghana” he added.

Previous events which have been held at various locations in Accra, have reached out to thousands of children.