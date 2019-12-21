The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wonda World Properties Limited, Nana Kwame Bediako, has downplayed suggestions that he is sabotaging the successful staging of the much-anticipated AfroNation Concert.

Nana Kwame Bediako on Friday December 20, 2019, filed a case at the Land Court Division of the High Court, praying the court to place an injunction on the concert.

According to the businessman, who is claiming ownership of the piece of land earmarked for the concert, with less than a week to the show, the organizers have failed to officially notify him of their interest in the said land.

Following reports of his decision to seek redress in court, there have been insinuations that Nana Bediako is deliberately trying to undermine the show which is part of the government’s Year of Return events.

But the man popularly referred to as ‘Cheddar’ has opened up on his decision to go to court, explaining that he is not trying to stop the concert.

In an interview, he explained that he was compelled to take the court action after several attempts made by his outfit to get the attention of the organizers proved futile.

“Wonder World belongs to me and Laboma are squatters. They claim their forefathers own the land, but of course, the land is acquired and the acquisition goes through a procedure. When I heard that AfroNation was on my land I made attempts to speak to them. I know the people behind and Rudy Kwakye, so I thought this is a matter close to home because I have known him for long”.

“We tried our best to resolve it. I’m not trying to stop AfroNation because I feel that if I do, it would empower me or make me become better than I am. That’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to make sure that from now onward black people, Africans will start to respect Africans. When you look at this AfroNation; it is coming from Europe though it is run by an African, the first show they did was in Europe. They will never do business this way, the way they are doing in Africa.”

About AfroNation Concert

The show scheduled for 27th to 30th December 2019 at the Laboma Beach in Accra has billed artistes such as Stonebwoy, Burnaboy, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay and other acts from the African continent.

Afro Nation was founded by Adesegun Adeosun aka SMADE of Smade Entertainment and his partner Obi Asika.

It started in May 2018 in Portugal to sell African culture to Europe. Ghana’s edition of the concert is the first to be held in Africa as part of the Year of Return event which has brought several tourists into the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wonda World Properties Limited, Nana Kwame Bediako, has said he is not looking for any monetary gains following his quest to seek justice in the Laboma-AfroNation brouhaha.

Nana Kwame says he’s only in court to establish the fact that he legally owns the land and not for monetary gains.

“I said to them that my interest is not to take any money for the land just like the other people have done because they were not the owners of the land, and I didn’t come to prove the ownership so I can get money from them, that is not my interest,” he stated.

The Wonda World Properties CEO said he rather proposed for an endorsement.

“I feel like AfroNation is a global event organizer, and I am doing a movement which is also a global movement so why don’t we endorse each other instead of exchanging some sort of monies or transactions. That was a simple proposal, and I thought it was the right way which they were not expected to pay a penny”.

Nana Kwame stated that after a back and forth with them for some months, the AfroNation team told him they cannot endorse him.

According to him, they told him they wanted an association with him, but later they made a U-Turn stating that they do not want to do it again.

He expressed disappointment in the posture of the AfroNation team in the process, which compelled him to go to court.