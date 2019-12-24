Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for former rebel leader and ex-Prime Minister Guillaume Soro who intends to run in next year’s presidential election.

Mr Soro had been due to return to the country earlier on Monday after several months abroad but instead landed in Ghana.

Public prosecutor Richard Adou said on state television that an arrest warrant had been issued for alleged breaches of state security, receiving stolen public resources and money laundering.

Mr Soro denies the allegations.

Police fired tear gas to disperse his supporters who were protesting on the streets of Abidjan, the main city in Ivory Coast.

The decision by the 47 year old to run for president appears to have rattled President Alassane Ouattara who may be seeking re-election himself.

Mr Soro had long been an ally of the president but they fell out earlier this year.

Many Ivorians will be worried about next year’s election because previous political crises in Ivory Coast have descended into civil war.