The Management of the La General Hospital says it intends to carry out the mass burial of 27 unclaimed bodies by December 23, 2019.

A statement issued by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, said the notice served as the final one to all family members who suspected their relatives might be dead to report to the Hospital to identify and claim their bodies by December 20.

“This serves as the final notice to all family members who suspect their relatives might be dead to report to the facility to identify and claim their bodies by December 20, 2019. Failure to do so will result in a mass burial of bodies on December 23, 2019. Management shall not be held liable for anybody left unclaimed after December 20, 2019,” the statement said.

A few weeks ago, the department of the Ghana Police Hospital announced that it will soon organise a mass burial service for 120 unclaimed bodies.

In view of this, they called on the public to contact its Pathology Department for the identification of friends and families who they might have not seen in a long time.

The Hospital in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah also added that the mass burial was part of routine measures to de-congest the hospital mortuary.

The Police Hospital in the statement also advised the public to carry identification cards for easy identification in the event of an accident or emergency situations.