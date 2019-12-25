L’aine Services Ltd, Ghana’s leading HR Solutions Organisation is celebrating twenty-five (25) successful years in business.

As part of the celebration, L’aine organised a dinner to for all stakeholders of the business including staff, clients and suppliers.

The event took place on 20th December 2019 at the Unique Floral Centre, Trade Fair LA. It was a night of praise, worship and celebration, with over 250 guests.

The Founder and Director, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, welcomed guests with a heartfelt speech filled with gratitude to God, the staff and clients for helping the company make such undisputed strides in the corporate world in Ghana. She expressed excitement ahead of the coming years saying; “From handling only a handful of customers to serving over a thousand clients, L’AINE has moved from one level of customer satisfaction to the next and it is all to the Glory of God. We thank God for how far He has brought us; and we know He will do even greater things in the near future.”

The special guest of honour was Mrs. Millicent Clarke; the Standard Charted Bank Regional Head of HR, Talent and Learning for Africa and Middle East. In addressing the invited guests at the stakeholder dinner, she said: “Human Resource management is the engine that keeps organizations running, whether or not businesses acknowledge it; and L’AINE has played a crucial role in firmly establishing the HR Fraternity in Ghana, by spearheading shared learning, career guidance and expert HR advice,”

To aid in the worship and praise sessions throughout the night, L’AINE invited Min. Barry and The Kingdom Vessels, Min. Calvis Hammond and Min. Nat Abbey to lead the guests through a series of worship and praise songs.

The musical ministrations were awe-inspiring and befitting for the occasion.

To crown the night, Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO – Vodafone Ghana, gave a toast to L’AINE, the company’s achievements and to many years of more impact and good business.

The stakeholders’ dinner ended with L’AINE Management acknowledging and awarding long-serving staff members for their loyalty, commitment and hard work.