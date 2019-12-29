The Assembly Member for the Low-cost Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, Isaac Donkor has been re-elected as the Assembly Member for the area.

Isaac Donkor faced stiff opposition from Joe Appiah who forced the election into a second round.

The election at the Low-cost Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality became necessary because the two candidates; incumbent Assembly Member, Isaac Donkor and Joe Appiah polled 166 votes each in the last district-level election held on December 17, 2019.

The runoff election held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, started at exactly 7 am with some 2, 034 registered voters expected to cast their votes.

The election took place at the Sacred Heart Schools with three polling Centres.

At the end of the day, 549 voted, the incumbent Assembly Member, Isaac Donkor polled 290 votes to beat his close contender, Joe Appiah who had 257 votes. There were 2 rejected ballots.

The Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission in Sunyani, Yaw Badu Amamianpong declared the results.

The polling Centre was thrown into spontaneous jubilation by the assembly member’s supporters when the results were declared.

Isaac Donkor had this to say after he was declared the winner: