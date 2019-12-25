The atmosphere at the Fantasy Dome got electrified when Lynx Entertainment artistes, DopeNation took their turn to entertain the audience at this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert.

The energetic duo sent the whole auditorium int a frenzy as they dished out hit after hit.

The performed songs like ‘Eish’, ‘Zanku’, ‘Overdose, among others.

Other artists that performed at the Christmas Eve concert were Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah also served patrons of the event with some comedy.

This being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

#D2R2019 is proudly organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and The Year of Return.

It is sponsored by Coca Cola, taste the feeling, and has Edern Security as the official security partner.