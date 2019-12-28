Ace Ghanaian Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been appointed as MUSIGA’s anti-corruption star and awarded with a citation and a plaque for his persistent war against corruption in high and low places in Ghana and beyond by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) on the 27th day of December 2019.

The award and appointment which was presented by Bessa Simons, the Acting President of MUSIGA, and some leaders of the group was part of the Union’s Anti-Corruption campaign entitled, “The Role of Music in the Implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP) and was supported by STAR-Ghana Foundation.

The award also recognized the analytical attention to detail and the constant striving to ensure that politicians and all duty bearers deliver on their mandate while eschewing corruption in our national discourse which is epitomized by the term “Anas Principle” used to describe the style of Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team’s investigative journalism.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in receiving the award emphasized the importance of the award to him as it was a mark of recognition from his own of his effort underscored by the awards presentation by legends of the music industry he’s read about and listened to while growing up.

Present at the event was Daddy Bosco and the Vice President of MUSIGA.

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in a similar development has conferred on Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a prestige citation and award for his contribution in the fight against corruption. Under the theme “Uniting NUGS with one voice, a prerequisite for progress and restoration of confidence in student leadership”, the ceremony assembled civil society, political actors, the clergy and students to commemorate the Unification of the hitherto factions that existed in the student front.

Parts of the citation read “Despite the many militating factors that heckle your steps, you have remained consistent nonetheless. The aspect of how you industriously spread your tentacles beyond your ingenious jurisdiction serves a great deal of motivation to all young people in this country, including students. By your deeds, have been passionately electrified to deploy subtle, yet effective mechanisms to also combat the canker that confronts society.”

Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor and the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo were also Awarded.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has since thanked NUGS and is happy that the students of Ghana are charged up to help in the collective fight for the soul of Ghana.

This comes after the Ace Ghanaian Investigative reporter, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was in November, honored at the maiden Ghana NiBs Innovations Awards, for his outstanding contribution to the economy of Ghana.

The Ghana Journalist Association GJA three days after also awarded Anas at the 70th anniversary (GJA) Awards under the patronage of HE Dr. Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, held at the Kempinski Hotel was for his outstanding contribution to the development of journalism in Ghana and beyond.

This brings to the number, four awards in the last few weeks.