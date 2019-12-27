President Nana Akufo-Addo has promoted five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP) and 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).

Those who have been newly-promoted include the Director of Police Public Affairs, David Eklu who was elevated from his previous ACP position to DCOP rank.

The promotions which followed the recommendations of the Police Council also take effect from January 1, 2020.

A statement from the Police Service making the announcement noted that:

“The Police Administration wishes the newly promoted officers heartiest congratulations. Of particular mention from Officers of the Public Affairs Department is their Director-General, DCOP Mr. David S. Eklu.”

Commissioners who have been promoted are:

1. DCOP/Mr. Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical Department

2. DCOP/Nana Asomah Hinneh, Director-General/Human Resource Department

3. DCOP/Mr. Ebenezer Francis Doku, Director-General/Special Duties

4. DCOP/Mr. Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General/National Protection Department

5. DCOP/Mr. Edward Tabiri, Director-General/Police Intelligence Department

Promoted Deputy Commissioners include:

1. ACP/Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, Deputy-Director General/CID

2. ACP/Mr. Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Director Education

3. ACP/Mr. Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono

4. ACP/Mr. Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Commanding Officer, NPTS

5. ACP/Mr. Okyere Darko Asumadu, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono East

6. ACP/Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom, Deputy Regional Commander, Eastern

7. ACP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director, Marine, Ports and Harbour

8. ACP/Mr. Stephen Adane-Mensah, Deputy Director, Service Workshop

9. ACP/Mr. Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Central MTTU Commander

10. ACP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, United Nations

11. ACP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations

12. ACP/Mr. David Senanu Eklu, Director-General Public Affairs Department

13. ACP/Mr. Joseph Gyamera Oklu, Director of Operations, CID

14. ACP/Mr. Charles Domanban, Deputy Regional Commander, Savannah

15. ACP/Mr. Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital

16. ACP/Mrs. Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Central