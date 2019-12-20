The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will soon allow the use of the Ghana Card for accessing health care in Ghana.

This means that people who never had the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) card can still register for and access free health care using the same Ghana card.

This, the service believes, will relieve people of the burden of registering for the NHIS card at their comfort zones.

At a meet the press session, the CEO of the NHIA, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, said her outfit will in January 2020 pilot the use of national identification card in healthcare delivery.

“Depending on how well the pilot goes, we will be able to roll it out. Which means if you have never had a health insurance card, you can still go online with your Ghana card and touch base with us and then you use your Ghana Card when you go to the hospital.” “We are working towards one set of biometrics in the National Identification Authority so we are all going to transition to the Ghana Card eventually. But we are taking the lead.”

Meanwhile, the NHIA says it has recorded over 5 million people who have renewed their NHIS membership using its mobile renewal service at their comfort zones.