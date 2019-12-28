The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu believes that there is no hope for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

According to him President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians and does not deserve another 4-year term.

President Akufo-Addo and key figures of his administration have started a #4More4Nana campaign, giving the clearest indication of the President’s intention to seek re-election.

But the outspoken retired Superintendent of Police is of the view that the President has not lived up to expectation within the last three years.

Lanchene Toobu in a Citi News interview noted that Ghanaians continue to complain about hardships, job losses, worsening economic conditions among others; an indication that the country is headed the “wrong direction.”

“I am on the ground, I am in my constituency and if I want to use my constituency as a whole sample for Ghana, I’m sure that IMANI and Afrobarometer probably would have given the president better standing than what I would have given them because 59% of Ghanaians are saying that this country is moving in the wrong direction and that is the reality on the ground. So when we are saying that things are not going well people can decide to read their politics into it but if you are very honest and you go to the grounds you will realize that for 3 good years of Nana Addo’s government, things are not clicking the way he probably expects them to click.” “And I’m saying that if for 3 years you have not done anything good or you have failed to perform to the standard expected of you, one more year which is an election year [cannot save you].”

Toobu argued that President Akufo-Addo and his administration have failed to turn the fortunes of Ghanaians around as promised adding that the situation cannot be changed in an election year.

You can go round cutting sods here and cutting sods there and starting everything in the election year, it doesn’t matter what you do in 2020, Ghanaians are watching, the debt is bloated, economically the fundamentals are bad and weak and being exposed by the cedi and my own brother, the economic messiah [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] had kept the key in his pocket and the dollar is running away. Now he doesn’t even talk about it anymore, when he talks about it, it now becomes like a joke. What are we doing? For me, I am very clear in my mind that things are not working well. From where I stand and what I see there is no hope for the NPP in 2020,” the retired Superintendent of Police insisted.

The retired Police officer had in an earlier write-up taken on the Akufo-Addo government where he outlined some failures of the governing NPP.