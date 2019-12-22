Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia maintains that the Akufo-Addo government has delivered about 72 percent of promises made to Ghanaians.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which inherited a government that could not pay its bills, has transformed it into the fastest growing in the world.

He added that anyone who claims that Ghana’s currency is performing poorly compared to previous governments must be joking.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference, he challenged the National Democratic Congress to mention one social intervention they implemented in their 8-year reign.

“We told the people of Ghana that we are are going to do three core things. We are going to stabilize the economy, reduce the suffering of our people, and transform this economy into a modern and prosperous economy. This was our contract with the people of Ghana. Ladies and gentlemen, what a difference three years of good effective leadership can make in a country. Because after three years, we can say without any shadow of doubt that we have fulfilled at least 72% of the promises that we made to the people of Ghana,” he said.

“We have either delivered completely or we are delivering on 72% and we are going to put the data out so that everyone will go promise by promise and see whether we are delivering or we have delivered. We will put the data out because we have done the work,” he added.

He further noted that the government has restored economic growth to the country.

“Ghana today is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world for two years in a row. Agricultural growth is increasing by 8.4%, industry growth has moved from negative to positive, inflation is on the decline, about half of what it was when we came into office, interest rates are on the decline,” he noted.

The Delegates Conference was held under the theme, “We have Performed Better, Four More to do”.

The conference was to provide a platform for discussions and resolutions and other matters of the party’s interest ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.