The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Annual Delegates Conference is ongoing at the Fantasy Dome of Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Over 6,000 delegates from across the 16 regions are at the conference which is themed “We have Performed Better, Four More to do More”.

In attendance are party’s constituency and regional executives, as well as national officers.

Stalwarts of the party like President Nana Akufo-Addo, Former President John Kufuor, National Chairman Freddi Blay, among others were in attendance at the church service that kicked of activities for the day.

The day will continue with resolutions and reports till 2 pm after which there will be a Rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Site.

The conference is to provide a platform for deliberations and resolutions and other matters of the party’s interest ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

So far, chants of “Four more for Nana” have been ringing through as the support builds for a second term for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Photos: Yaw Antwi Owusu