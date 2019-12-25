This year’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert organised by Citi FM and Citi TV had some of the highest moments in the history of the event.

Comedian OB Amponsah, mounted the stage to entertain the audience with his rib-cracking jokes. He kept the audience laughing out loud throughout the performance.

OB recently earned a lot of spurs for himself after sending patrons of Lords of the Ribs comedy show in Nigeria into a frenzy.

This was followed by another awesome perform that had President Akufo-Addo in stitches at the 2019 Club 100 Awards.

The optometrist has also performed at programmes such as Night of Laughs and Music, Easter Comedy Show and Voices in My Head, among others.

Performing at this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba event are Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye and Adina.

Other artistes like Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh will also make an appearance at the show.

#D2R2019 will be held at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra on December 24, 2019.

Being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 will also provide recreation to visitors who would be in the country for the Year of Return celebration.