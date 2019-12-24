Parliament is considering the procurement of a bulletproof glass curtain to maximize the security of members of the House.

The move was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, during his remarks before the House adjourned for the end of year festivities.

Parliament this past year has been faced with two major breaches of security involving a man who attempted suicide in the public gallery and the disruption of proceedings by the drop that chamber crusaders.

Announcing the development, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye said: “Work on the Parliament House are ongoing and progress can be obviously seen. Visitors centre is also expected to be completed early next year. It may interest members to know that the Board is seriously considering a bulletproof glass curtain to slate the gallery for the utmost protection of members while in the Chamber.”

Attempted suicide in Parliament

Parliament began putting measures in place to ensure the safety of its members and staff when they are in the House.

This followed an attempted suicide by a man, believed to be 35 years, in the chamber in June this year.

The unfortunate incident was however averted by the security in Parliament and the man was later whisked away by the police.

Parliament in a statement on the back of the incident urged citizens who want to observe proceedings in the public gallery to comply with the rules governing attendance in the House.