The Accra-bound lane of the Ayi Mensah-Peduase road has been temporarily opened for public use.

The lane was closed in October 2019 due to some rockfall incidents.

According to the Ghana Highway Authority, the opening of the road is to temporarily ease the traffic situation on the stretch during the festive season.

The Peduase-Ayi Mensah road is expected to be closed again on January 30th 2020 for final work on the slopes.

“The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public, especially motorist using the Aburi Road that, the South-bound lane; Peduase to Ayi Mensah section which was closed to the public due to slopes failure is opened for use during this festive season from Saturday 28th December, 2019 to 30th January, 2020,” the Authority said in a statement.

The Ghana Highway Authority also cautioned motorists plying the road to drive with caution and respect road regulations to prevent instances of crashes and accidents.

“While we want to assure the public that work is underway to ensure repair works begin soon on the slopes, motorists are entreated to drive with caution and respect road regulations. “

The Ghana Highway Authority in late October 2019 was forced to close the Accra-bound section of the Peduase-Ayi Mensah road to vehicular traffic after two rockfall incidents on the stretch.

The Authority, in a statement, advised motorists to use the Dome-Kitase- Berekusu road as an alternative.

The government initiated road works on sections of that stretch in 2016 to put a steel mesh over the slope to be held by anchor bolts.

The project was estimated at GH¢12 million.

The Peduase Lodge-Ayi Mensah road was constructed along the Aburi hills to connect the Accra to the Eastern Region.