The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, has challenged political parties to make climate change part of their agenda in the crafting of their 2020 election manifestoes.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in Accra, she contends that political parties must include in their manifesto how to tackle climate change.

“It is a very important issue and I think that we must insist that political parties begin to tell us in their manifesto clearly how they want to address climate change for us to determine how we vote.”

Time to accept threats of climate

In a speech that followed a global climate strike led by youth activists, President Nana Akufo-Addo called on world leaders to commit to practical steps to countering the degradation of planet earth.

In his address to the General Assembly of the United Nations on Wednesday, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the realities of climate change had become impossible to ignore.