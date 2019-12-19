The Presidency spent 62,578,224 Ghana Cedis on foreign travels and related expenses in the first nine months of 2019.

This is according to documents presented to Parliament as part of budget estimates for the office of government machinery.

The breakdown of the expenditure indicates that the 62 million Ghana cedis was spent on foreign trips, 5.8 million Ghana cedis on hotel accommodation and 1.9 million Ghana cedis on refreshments, among other line items.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson said the extravagant expenditure cannot be justified.