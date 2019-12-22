The Public Service Commission, (PSC), has been petitioned over the Commission’s failure to interview and vet Mr Kwame Adu Dankwa, the Deputy Director of Ghana Exim Bank, (GEXIM).

According to the petition signed by Emmanuel Opare Djan, Managing Editor of the Democrat Newspaper, the PSC is the mandated institution body by law to conduct interviews for individuals who have been appointed by the government to hold high public offices.

“It has come to our notice that, Mr Kwame Adu Dankwa, the Deputy Director of Ghana Exim Bank, (GEXIM) was not interviewed by your good office nor has he provided his academic credentials to your office for scrutiny, which is contrary to your mandate.

It has further come to our notice that aspects of his purported academic credentials and work experience are wholly not accurate”, it said.

“The President in his appointment letters to all appointees indicates his reliance on your good selves to vet all appointees and indicate their suitability or otherwise for their various positions.

It beats our imagination as to why someone could hold a high esteem position like this without going through the rigorous processes” it said.

According to the petition, “we reservedly write to your good office to effectively and immediately put Mr Kwame Adu Dankwa through the process by way of interview and also demand his academic credentials to confirm, if indeed, he is fit for the job”.