The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region has said it has been able to identify six out of the seven persons who died in a road crash at Ohene-Nkwanta near Konongo on the Kumasi -Accra highway on Thursday.

Eight others, who sustained various degrees of injuries have been admitted at the Konongo government hospital.

The Ashanti regional MTTD Commander, Supt. Emmanuel Adu-Boahen who disclosed this in an interview with Citi News also advised all road users to adhere to road regulations.

“At the moment, we have been able to identify six. We are yet to identify the other person. So far, the driver in charge of the VVIP bus also lost his life as part of the seven persons. Ironically, both drivers are 38 years. They are Awudu and Michael Koomson. Michael is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Hospital. It is our prayer that he revives so that we take statements from him. So far, the vehicles have also been tested and have been released to the owners. We will still appeal to the families to assist the police so that the process we are doing is fast-tracked so that the bodies are released to the families for the necessary actions to be taken.”

In the crash, the Kumasi bound OA bus, with registration number GT4913-14 made a wrongful overtaking, resulting in a head-on collision with the Accra bound VVIP bus, with registration number GT5052-18.

The police commander for the area, DSP Steven Paa Yeboah said the injured were admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Yawkwei Government Hospital.