Ama Amponsah, the 2018 winner of Ghana’s Next Super Model has been featured in the December edition of Sapphire Emerald magazine on the back cover as the Diamond Story – a ‘Super Model’.

Ama Amponsah had a one-on-one interview with the Sapphire Emerald magazine team to shed more light on her modelling profession.

“Sapphire Emerald magazine is an iconic magazine, so to get a feature in it was a dream come true,” Ama said.

Related News No Content Available

Ama Amponsah has cat walked at shows in Paris, Nigeria, Portugal, Amsterdam, Ghana and Amsterdam with world-class designers including Diana Pinto, Smocky world and Kingsley Ushie.

2019 is not yet over but Vanessa Henderson of Van Miller International has made her an International Brand Ambassador for Van Millers.

Ama will be partnering with Van Miller International to release her 2020 projects such as helping to grow Ama’s vision to help children dropouts to stay in school.

Together they will help to raise monies through the fashion shows in the future.