Hundreds of single mothers including victims of teenage pregnancy who are unemployed in rural communities in the country will soon receive entrepreneurship training in different areas of skills to enable them to make a meaningful living to cater for their needs.

A number of single and young mothers in the rural communities who are unemployed go through torrid times to even put food on the table and provide for their kids, making life very difficult for such persons.

To this end, Heart of Gold Incorporated USA, a non-profit organization as part of its philanthropic efforts has decided to invest US$ 10 million dollars to empower single and young mothers in rural communities in the country.

The beneficiaries will receive entrepreneurship training in various preferred fields, put into a cooperative association for a period of three years and receive sponsorship to venture into a vocation of choice.

Dr. Franklin Atta Djan, founder of Heart of a Gold Incorporated USA speaking at the official launch of the multifaceted project at Kwamosu in the Akuapem North Municipality indicated that the aim is to reduce poverty and make single mothers self-sufficient.

” Heart of Gold Incorporated was established and registered as a tax-exempt non-profit entity because of the philanthropic efforts aimed at transforming and empowering rural communities in developing countries to reduce poverty, hunger and illiteracy”. “We have noticed that a lot of children who come from broken homes, with single mothers do not get the needed support in life, they become vulnerable and are sometimes opened up to all social vices which is no fault of them. They end up doing things that they have sometimes have no intention of doing just to survive and this is a major concern for all of us”.