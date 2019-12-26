Hundreds of single mothers including victims of teenage pregnancy who are unemployed in rural communities in the country will soon receive entrepreneurship training in different areas of skills to enable them to make a meaningful living to cater for their needs.
A number of single and young mothers in the rural communities who are unemployed go through torrid times to even put food on the table and provide for their kids, making life very difficult for such persons.
To this end, Heart of Gold Incorporated USA, a non-profit organization as part of its philanthropic efforts has decided to invest US$ 10 million dollars to empower single and young mothers in rural communities in the country.
The beneficiaries will receive entrepreneurship training in various preferred fields, put into a cooperative association for a period of three years and receive sponsorship to venture into a vocation of choice.
Dr. Franklin Atta Djan, founder of Heart of a Gold Incorporated USA speaking at the official launch of the multifaceted project at Kwamosu in the Akuapem North Municipality indicated that the aim is to reduce poverty and make single mothers self-sufficient.
” Heart of Gold Incorporated was established and registered as a tax-exempt non-profit entity because of the philanthropic efforts aimed at transforming and empowering rural communities in developing countries to reduce poverty, hunger and illiteracy”.
“We have noticed that a lot of children who come from broken homes, with single mothers do not get the needed support in life, they become vulnerable and are sometimes opened up to all social vices which is no fault of them. They end up doing things that they have sometimes have no intention of doing just to survive and this is a major concern for all of us”.
“We will invest US$10 million to help single women who have been impregnated without husbands. Our goal is to gather such women and put them into a cooperative association for about three years and afterward sponsor them with any vocation of their choice to establish them to have gainful employment. we are very much confident in them and believe that if they receive the needed support and entrepreneurship training they can establish themselves, get them working and they can support their kids. It’s been proven that women are nation builders and we know that when we empower them they can help build their communities,” Dr. Franklin added.