The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the festive season to settle all differences that arose throughout the year.

In his Christmas message which was delivered before the house adjourned for the end of year festivities, the Speaker preached tolerance and brotherly love.

“I will like to urge all Ghanaians to use this occasion to demonstrate love, respect, and tolerance for others, amicably resolve differences and live in peace with each other. I am very confident that the Almighty will guide and guard us throughout the festive season and beyond. I wish you all a blissful Christmas and prosperous new year.”

The Speaker also announced before adjournment that Parliament is considering the procurement of a bulletproof glass curtain to maximize the security of members of the House.

Parliament this past year has been faced with two major breaches of security involving a man who attempted suicide in the public gallery and the disruption of proceedings by ‘the drop that chamber crusaders.

Announcing the development, Prof Mike Oquaye said: “Work on the Parliament House are ongoing and progress can be obviously seen. The visitors’ centre is also expected to be completed early next year. It may interest members to know that the Board is seriously considering a bulletproof glass curtain to slate the gallery for the utmost protection of members while in the Chamber.”

The House also approved an amount of ¢98 billion for the government’s spending in the 2020 financial year.

This followed the Minority’s debate to get the House to expunge the Electoral Commission’s budget for the compilation of a new voters register.