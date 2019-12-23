Wonda World Properties Limited, the owners of the venue for the Afro Nation concert have withdrawn a case filed against Afro Nation organisers for using their land without permission.

According to a statement published on their website, the teams from Waterfront Development (also owned by Wonda World Properties Limited ) and Afro Nation reached an amicable agreement on the AfroNation 2019 Festival after a closed-door meeting.

The statement said Afro Nation Ghana has presented Waterfront Development with their security and event plans to Waterfront Development’s satisfaction.

“After positive discussions, Waterfront Development and AfroNation have reached an amicable agreement on the AfroNation 2019 Festival. Afro Nation Ghana has presented Waterfront Development with their security and event plans, all to Waterfront Development’s satisfaction.

The organizers of AfroNation Ghana, therefore, have Waterfront Development’s permission to hold the 2019 Festival.

Accordingly, Waterfront Development will withdraw its legal action against AfroNation and wishes them well,” the statement reads.

Afro Nation the biggest urban music festival brand in the world starts from 27th to 30 December at the stunning Laboma beach.

The four-day festival which will see incredible performances from A-list stars such as Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Davido, will see festival patrons thrilled to trendy Afrobeats, hip-hop, UK rap, reggae and dancehall music from the best talents in the world.