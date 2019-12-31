The Police Service is being lauded for its work in maintaining law and order especially amidst the many events characterizing the government’s ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), which is championing the initiative says it has been impressed by the effort of the law enforcement agency in keeping incidents of crime and confusion on the low, although there were tens of thousands of foreigners visiting the country.

Events such as #D2R2019, Afrochella, Afro Nation, Detty Rave, Saminifest, and Rapperholic 2019 were among the many events being supported by the Tourism Authority as a ‘Year of Return’ event diasporans in Ghana could attend this yuletide.

They brought together many local and international artistes with numerous music lovers being present for the various concerts, making such gatherings prone to crime.

But according to the Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, the done a “wonderful job.”

“The police have been at it. Sometimes we find them a little irritating when they have all these road blocks but they have done a decent job to have the numbers that we have had in some of these events, sometimes 20,000 people in a particular place. There has not been any major incident although there may be little events like pick-pocketing, but by and large they’ve done a wonderful job and I believe with the same level of corporation with National Security and Police, we will go far,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Year of return visitors very fulfilled

Meanwhile, Mr. Akwesi Agyemang believes visitors to Ghana as part of the ‘Year of Return,’ left very fulfilled.

He said the assessment can be seen in the number of repeat visits of diasporans to the country.