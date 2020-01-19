The 19 teachers who were arrested on Monday,13th January, 2020 for unlawful picketing at the Ghana Education Service (GES) Headquarters will today, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 be sent to court.

The teachers are part of the leaders of the 2018 unposted graduate teachers who gathered at the GES headquarters to demand postings.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Public Relations Officer, (PRO) of the Coalition of Unposted Teachers, Wilberforce Appiah, said that the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has promised to provide aid for their colleagues.

“They are sending our colleagues to court today, so, GNAT has decided to take up the case for us and provide us with a lawyer. They have also asked us to go back home except the nineteen who were arrested,” he said.

Background

On January 9th 2020, some graduate trainee teachers representing over 3,000 teacher trainees picketed at the Ghana Education Service (GES) to demand postings.

The teachers who completed the various Colleges of Education in 2018 accused the GES of not posting them despite the completion of their mandatory national service and licensure certification.

“The non-posting has affected me in many ways because for now, I can’t eat, I can’t go out and my mother is no longer taking care of me because she feels all the money she invested in me has gone waste. I am really suffering and is an embarrassment because I graduated with many other people and I am still in the house.”