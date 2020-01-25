Some lecturers at the University of Ghana have raised concerns about the University management’s planned construction of an additional hostel facility for the Commonwealth Hall.

The lecturers, numbering 25, are requesting a special meeting of convocation to discuss and address concerns about the construction of an annex for Commonwealth hall.

The lecturers in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the concerns centre on the location of the hostel facility, the environmental impact assessments conducted, impact and cost, and the decision-making process.

“We will like to put on record that we have no objection to the construction of an annex for the Commonwealth hall. We do have concerns, however about the location, the impact, the cost and the decision making processes for which reasons we seek discussions and explanations.” “In line of with article 25 (7) of the University of Ghana’s statutes, we, the undersigned are requesting for a special meeting of convocation to discuss and address the concerns about the construction of an annex for Commonwealth hall.”

The lecturers in the letter are seeking for management to come clear on 10 issues they raised.

Among some of the issues raised include; “the fact that the planned construction will destroy the unique architecture of Legon.”

“Given that the vast lands that Legon has, and the fact that the planned construction will completely destroy the unique architecture of Legon, a campus has been included in Ghana’s ‘modernist architecture and landscape heritage’ and in this case the beautiful J.B Danquah avenue; and given that the existing hall as well as the registry will be completely dwarfed, why was this particular site selected for the project?”

The issues of ‘perchers’ i.e the name given to unofficial habitants of rooms in the various halls of residence, were also raised.

Some other issues bothered on sanitation, water supply, light, ventilation, and security.

Background

A sod-turning ceremony was held at the Commonwealth Hall, in November last year for the commencement of the construction of an annex to accommodate more students.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor of the University, who expressed delight about the project, noted that the project would bring relief to all stakeholders, in terms of ameliorating student accommodation.

Trees were planted by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oduro Owusu, Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben, and an alumnus of Commonwealth Hall, and Mr. Isaac Sarpong, President of the Old Vandals Association, to commemorate the event.