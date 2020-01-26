Some 307 ambulances will be dispatched to the various constituencies after a commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

Commissioning of the ambulances was initially scheduled for January 6, 2020 but was postponed to January 28, 2020 to allow for the training of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and arrival of all the buses.

Addressing a press conference today [Sunday], Mr. Nkrumah said the ambulances were procured under government’s one million dollar per constituency initiative and will create jobs for over a thousand people.

Mr. Nkrumah said in addition to the approximately 307 ambulances, clearance has also been given for 575 EMTs to be recruited out of which 450 have been recruited.

“First of all, some 307 ambulances are being dispatched on Tuesday to the various centres. Clearance has also been given for the recruitment of 575 emergency medical technicians, out of which over 450 have been recruited and trained,” said Mr. Nkrumah.

The Minister disclosed that Tuesday’s commissioning by the President follows the completion of training of paramedics, fitting of tracking device, upon receipt of the full complement of ambulances.

He further charged the National Ambulance Service to properly maintain the ambulances for longevity.

“Government expects the Ambulance Service to maintain this investment to ensure longevity. It is further expected that this injection will be put to good use to serve the good people of Ghana and add to ongoing efforts to secure livelihoods.”

“Additionally, we encourage all to take note that the budgetary allocation of 1m USD per constituency is what is being used to fund this fleet, an indication that in addition to the other initiatives of the MSDI ministry, that IPEP program is yielding results” the Minister stated.

A few weeks ago, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu had said the ambulances parked in front of the State House will be commissioned and deployed regardless of if they have all arrived in the country

A ceremony to begin the distribution of the ambulances, initially set on January 6, 2020 was postponed following a request from the National Ambulance Service and endorsed by the Health Ministry.